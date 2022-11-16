Strictly's Helen Skelton makes rare comment about her bond with Gorka's partner Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez is engaged to TV star Gemma

Helen Skelton has fully immersed herself into Strictly Come Dancing, which means spending time with her dance partner Gorka Marquez's family.

Luckily for the Countryfile presenter, both she and Gorka's fiancée Gemma Atkinson have developed a close bond during her time on the BBC show.

"I'm so lucky because Gemma's also done the show and she gets it," she told Closer Magazine. "She understands what it's like when you're in my shoes, so I feel like I get the benefit of that support [as well as Gorka's]."

Their close bond comes as no surprise, as Gemma previously took to Instagram to share her support for the pair. She previously shared a selfie of the two and remarked: "C’mon!!! Go out there and shine Helen! You're gonna have the most Amazing time on Strictly! Will be rooting for you both." [sic]

Both Helen and Gorka have formed a fabulous friendship, with the professional dancer often showing his kindness in the sweetest way.

Helen and Gorka are fan favourites on Strictly

In her column with The Telegraph, the presenter confessed the Spanish dancer frequently lifts her spirits first thing in the morning with a motivational note.

Touching upon the support she has received over the past few weeks, Helen shared: "I've had many supportive messages, too, not least from Angela Rippon, who, of course, witnessed many a Foxtrot in her Come Dancing presenting days. You need all these little boosts along the way.

"Gorka brings me a coffee at the start of our training sessions and writes on the paper cup. 'You've got this!', so I begin each day in the best possible frame of mind. We also eat a lot of pastries. Pastries help immeasurably."

Helen has been a strong performer during this series of Strictly, even topping the leaderboard with a Charleston that was themed around Blue Peter. This weekend, Gorka and Gemma will be heading to Blackpool for the special.

