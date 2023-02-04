Helena Bonham Carter and Richard E. Grant appear emotional as they discuss death of his wife The Withnail and I star's wife Joan Washington died in 2021

Richard E. Grant was dealt a devastating hand back in 2021 when his wife of 35 years, Joan Washington, sadly died at the age of 71.

And while it has been difficult for him to process his grief, he has had a helping hand from Joan who shared "an amazing mantra" with him just four days before her death, which he has lived by every single day since. Listen to what she told him in the video below.

WATCH: Richard E. Grant reveals some of his wife's final words to him

Loading the player...

Appearing opposite Helena Bonham Carter on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show during the Friends Round Friday segment, Richard and the Nolly star appeared emotional as they discussed his late wife.

Helena was full of praise for Richard, and said: "I've just got to say, I'm in awe of how Rich has dealt with the last 18 months. Most people would be floored, and poleaxed and not be able to function. And yet you somehow… I don't know. There is something slightly abnormal about Rich.

TRENDING: Kate Garraway shares new photo of husband Derek smiling amid ongoing health battle

POPULAR: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mammoth kitchen revealed as Archie bakes

"I think if we took him apart, we'd find an extra part there or something extra he's got. And Joan herself said he's not normal."

She added: "No, but you just are extraordinary and a phenomenon. What you've done since – most people wouldn't be able to function. But you've taken each day and tried to live it and thank God for her message."

Richard and Joan were married for 35 years

Richard announced Joan's death on 3 September 2021 with a post on Twitter alongside a video of the pair dancing together to the song Only You.

He wrote "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night."

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

Richard announced Joan's death on social media

He added: "35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

Joan died eight months after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, just two days before Christmas. She and Richard married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Joan's previous relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.