Richard E. Grant makes brave return to the red carpet after tragic death of wife Joan Joan Washington died from lung cancer

Richard E. Grant returned to the public eye on Monday as he arrived at the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film premiere. This marked his first appearance since the death of his beloved wife, Joan Washington.

Putting on an incredibly brave face, the 64-year-old posed for photos and spoke with his co-stars Shobna Gulati and Max Harwood at the star-studded event.

The actor is playing a drag queen in the new movie, based on the popular West End musical. The show tells the story of a teenager from Sheffield who overcomes prejudice to become a drag artist.

Richard was married to voice coach Joan from 1986 until her death on 2 September. They shared one daughter, Olivia, and Joan's son, Tom.

They had been together for over 38 years after meeting through work. Richard approached Joan for dialect lessons and the pair hit it off straight away. Richard reportedly proposed to Joan at Heathrow airport, and the couple married soon after in 1986 at a registry office.

Richard E. Grant at the film premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Announcing the news of her death last month, Richard shared a video of the couple dancing together and wrote: "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia."

He added: "Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

The actor joined his co-stars on the red carpet on Monday

Richard later returned to social media to thank the public for their support. "Olivia and I have been completely overwhelmed by the wonderful messages of love, condolence and support we have received from loved ones and strangers from all over the world, and the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years," he wrote.

"Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her. We are so lucky to have had her in our lives for the time that we did X."

