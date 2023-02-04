Kate Garraway shares new photo of husband Derek smiling amid ongoing health battle The GMB star's husband is still suffering the effects of coronavirus

Kate Garraway shared a smiling photo of her husband Derek Draper on Friday while paying a touching tribute to his carer.

The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram to post the cheery photo, which sees Derek sitting up in bed at their London home with a big grin on his face and holding hands with his healthcare professional, Jake.

Derek is still suffering from the effects of COVID-19 after he contracted the disease in March 2020 and spent 13 months in the hospital. He requires round-the-clock care as he continues his health battle.

Accompanying the photo, Kate wrote: "Many of you will remember Jake who cared for Derek when he first came out of hospital in April 21 - from the documentary #caringforderek , so you will know what a wonderful healthcare professional he is.

"But have just found out he's also an amazing musician - under the name @sencymiller.x – He's just released a song called #okukuseku (check it out in his bio) - which no surprise is full of love & inspiration to keep going & never give up."

She added: "The world of carers never fails to surprise me with their depths of talent, thoughtfulness and motivation #happyfriday all!"

Derek and Jake have formed a great friendship

Clearly moved by Kate's comment, Jake replied: "Thank you so much and it's a big privilege to be there for Derek." Her followers were also touched by her words to Jake and the sweet photo,

One replied: "What a wonderful photo what would we do without these wonderful people much love send to you all." A second said: "Hope Derek is well Kate, sending love to you all, what a lovely pic and story."

A third added: "That's beautiful. You're such an inspiration yourself Kate and always see the good in others with appreciation."

Derek has been battling the effects of COVID-19 since 2020

Kate used to give regular updates on Derek's health, but she has been noticeably quiet of late. In December, Kate explained in an interview on ITV's Lorraine why she was no longer filling viewers in on her husband's health.

"The thing I've been really aware of is people saying, 'Oh she's talking about that again'," Kate told Lorraine Kelly. "I don't want to go on about it because what I've learnt is you only really know what it feels like until you're there. You imagine it, but you don't know."

Kate added: "The thing is, when it's a long battle like with Derek, there's no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too."

