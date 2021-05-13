Helena Bonham Carter makes incredibly rare appearance with son Billy He looks just like dad Tim Burton!

Helena Bonham Carter has made a very rare public appearance with her son, Billy Raymond.

The actress, 54, stepped out with her firstborn on Wednesday to attend a service to mark International Nurses' Day.

Mother and son were seen posing for selfies outside Westminster Abbey, where Helena – a descendant of Florence Nightingale – gave a reading to mark nurses' contribution to the community.

Helena opted for a bright floral dress and a black velvet coat, while 17-year-old Billy wore a smart blue suit and dark overcoat. He seemed a little less enthusiastic than his mother as she snapped away on her phone – not that Helena was deterred!

The Oscar winner is a proud mother of two children. She shares both Billy and his younger sister, Nell, 13, with ex-partner Tim Burton.

Helena was seen with son Billy outside Westminster Abbey

The former couple first started dating in 2001 and he famously cast her in a number of his movies, including Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, Corpse Bride and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In December 2014, Helena and Tim confirmed they had "separated amicably" earlier that year. In an interview with the Irish Times in November 2020, she said of their split: "It's taken us some time to adjust, but I think it's really very good now.

The star shares her two children with ex-partner Tim Burton

"And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life. At first it's a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around [when you share custody]. The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you're like, 'Oh, I get this week off!' Some parts are very much to be recommended."

The star has since gone on to find love with Rye Dag Holmboe, some 22 years her junior. "I can't say much about Rye, because he's a psychoanalyst so he needs his anonymity," she told the publication.

Helena has since found love with Rye Dag Holmboe

"He's magic, and that's all I'm going to say. I met him at a wedding," she continued. "A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn't go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it's an amazing thing."

