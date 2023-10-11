Did you catch Prince Archie cooking in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allowed their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to be filmed for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and during the series, fans caught a glimpse of Archie baking in their jaw-dropping kitchen.

Their adorable son was seen cooking with Meghan's niece Ashleigh, and during the clip, their cooking area was shown in all its glory. The duo were hard at work mixing on a wooden side and behind them a marble topped island was clear to see. See the sweet moment...

The room benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding the space with lots of light. The cabinets are a mixture of white and navy blue and the room has a rustic feel with stone features and traditional finishes.

This massive cooking space is worlds away form their humble kitchen that they once had when they resided at Nottingham Cottage.

© Giggster The family's kitchen is so rustic

A rare photograph from inside shows the modest-sized kitchen inside the humble cottage complete with black and white tiled floor, white kitchen cupboards and grey work surfaces.

The Sussexes admitted that friend Oprah Winfrey was surprised at their living quarters when she came for tea one day. "Oprah came over for tea, didn't she?" said Harry to Meghan. "When she came over, she sat down, she said, 'No one would ever believe it'," presumably referring to the bijou size of the cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The Sussexes used to live at Nottingham Cottage in the UK

The couple aren't short of space with their US property with sprawling grounds featuring an outdoor pool and full playground. Inside, the family also have a wine cellar and a private games room.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan Markle revealed that it was a garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever move back to the UK?

The Sussexes have now relinquished their lease at their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, so they do not have a permanent base in England.

The Duke has previously said: "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

Plus, the Duchess of Sussex has outlined that it would not be her intention to send her kids to school in the UK because of the press. So it's looking unlikely.

