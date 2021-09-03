Richard E. Grant's wife Joan Washington has sadly died at the age of 71. The actor - who was married to Joan, a voice coach, for 35 years - announced the news on social media.

Posting a video of the pair dancing on Twitter, Richard, 64, wrote: "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia."

He added: "Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine." Joan's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Richard, known and adored for his movies such as Star Wars and Withnail and I, shared two children with Joan, a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom.

Plenty of Richard's followers send messages of condolences to the star. One person replied underneath: "Oh, Richard. I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending gentleness and love." A second wrote: "Oh my heart aches for you….deep condolences Richard. She taught me in that very house…"

A third shared a picture of the two and said: "I'm so sorry for your loss. Your LOVE is forever," as a fourth said: "So terribly sad to hear that my favourite British actor the incomparable REG has lost his beloved Joan. With him from the start. I remember in vivid detail their pain and then joy in the amazing book 'With Nails' I can't 'like' this post as it's just heartbreaking for them."

Richard and Joan had been together for over 38 years after meeting through work. Richard approached Joan for dialect lessons and the pair hit it off straight away. Richard reportedly proposed to Joan at Heathrow airport, and the couple married soon after in 1986 at a registry office.

