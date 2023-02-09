Nadiya Bychkova looks like a goddess as she shares photos from sauna trip Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova headed for a day of pampering

While boyfriend Kai Widdrington is off on the Strictly Live Tour, Nadiya Bychkova treated herself to a relaxing trip to a spa, where she shared some incredible photos.

As the Strictly Come Dancing professional relaxed in a sauna, she shared a small clip where she panned the camera around showing off her never-ending legs. Tagging the Repose Space, Nadiya relaxed in an infrared room, and she had the settings all the way up to 60 degrees!

Nadiya has always impressed fans with her glamour, and in the video below you can see rock a gorgeous look as she partied with co-stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova treated to birthday surprise by Strictly co-stars

And after enjoying the searing heat, Nadiya made sure to cool things down as her next snap saw her in a dressing gown getting ready to enter a cryotherapy room.

Following her trip to the spa, Nadiya continued to pamper herself as she enjoyed a meal out at Mayfair, although she didn't reveal who her companion was.

She looked exquisite for the night out, wearing a striking black mini dress with a daring cut-out section around her hips.

The dancer kept the caption simple, as she only told fans: "Goodnight."

Nadiya enjoyed a day at the sauna

Her sauna trip came shortly after she blew fans away by channelling her inner Bond Girl with a beautiful white bikini.

In the envy-inducing snapshot, Nadiya looked flawless as she loafed along the Scillian coast in the two-piece.

The star looked so glam for her night on the town!

Her flirty ensemble featured an asymmetrical bikini top with a keyhole cut-out and a pair of ultra-flattering high-waisted bikini bottoms. As for accessories, Nadiya finished off her sultry beach look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Pining for the summer, Nadiya captioned her photo: "Every day is one step closer to the summer [white heart emoji and sparkle emoji]".

Whilst fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the blonde beauty, Nadiya's beau, Kai Widdrington, was among the first to react. Gushing over his girlfriend, Kai simply posted two romantic emojis: a single flame and a besotted heart-eye emoji.

