Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova melts hearts with moving tribute to rarely-seen daughter

Alongside being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, Nadiya Bychkova is also mum to six-year-old daughter Mila, and on Saturday she shared a beautiful tribute to her young girl.

The Ukrainian dancer prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, but she couldn't help but gush over her beloved as she shared a series of four photos featuring the pair hugging. The photos were taken from behind Mila so that her face was obscured, but Nadiya beamed for the photos as she giggled during their embrace.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington hold hands in sweet video

Loading the player...

Captioning the photo, Nadiya wrote: "Tu es le soleil de ma vie," which roughly translates to: "You are the sun in my life."

Fans were touched by the sweet message that Nadiya penned, including fellow Strictly pro Carlos Gu, who also responded in French. He said: "Une si belle photo," which roughly translates as: "What a beautiful picture."

PHOTOS: Nadiya Bychkova shows off Strictly-honed physique amid time away from Kai Widdrington

A second enthused: "How precious!" while a third commented: "Beautiful girlies so jealous of Mila's hair omg!!"

A fourth added: "Beautiful little family, sending my love," while a fifth posted: "Mother's love, so special."

Nadiya shared a heartfelt message for her young girl

Nadiya and Mila will have been spending a lot of time with one another recently, as Nadiya is not competing in the Strictly Live Tour, but they will be no doubt be supporting Nadiya's boyfriend, Kai Widdrington, who is dancing with Helen Skelton.

Nadiya has been open about how difficult she finds it when she's away from a daughter, sharing a candid response when asked about it during a fan Q+A session.

LOOK: Nadiya Bychkova looks divine in sparkling dress – and Kai Widdrington is impressed

WOW: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova showcases impressive abs in sporty crop top

She confessed: "Yes, I am finding it very, very hard… But I always make sure when I am with her… I am there 100 per cent [praying hands emoji] and she knows and understands that mummy has to work to be able to provide…"

She also joked that when she and Mila went to watch the Live Tour that it would be likely her young girl would spend more time dancing than actually watching!

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.