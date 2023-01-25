Nadiya Bychkova shows off Strictly-honed physique amid time away from Kai Widdrington The dancing duo are professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing…

Nadiya Bychkova took to social media with a stunning selfie on Wednesday , showing off her incredible Strictly-honed figure in a cropped hoodie - and she looked incredible.

The professional dancer, 33, matched the grey-hued jumper with a pair of skin-tight black sports leggings and a matching black baseball cap, as she prepared for a dance session.

Captioning the photo, the blonde beauty simply added a GIF which read: "Let's dance."

Nadiya looked so stunning

The star is currently away from her beau, Kai Widdrington, who is currently in Nottingham on tour with Strictly Come Dancing. The dancer is partnered with Helen Skelton, who recently shared a snap of the pair in full Strictly glamour as their performances kick off this month.

Helen penned: "Birmingham it’s been a blast so far …. Thank you for getting so stuck into it @bbcstrictly #strictly #strictlycomedancing."

Nadiya and Kai met whilst appearing on Strictly together, confirming their romance in April 2022 and have been inseparable ever since.

She and Kai are so loved up

Nadiya is also a doting mother to her six-year-old daughter, Mila, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Matija Škarabot. The star recently confessed that she is "finding it very, very hard to be away" from her little one.

Making the admission during an impromptu Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Yes, I am finding it very, very hard…

Mila and Nadiya have the sweetest connection

"But I always make sure when I am with her… I am there 100 per cent [praying hands emoji] and she knows and understands that mummy has to work to be able to provide…"

Despite being away from each other, Nadiya and Kai are set to reunite and head on tour in April this year. Announcing the news on social media last year, they penned: "Can't believe we're about to say this, but we're going on TOUR in spring 2023!!" in a joint message, alongside a promotional poster.

"This genuinely is a dream come true for both of us. We're so excited to finally share it with all of you. We hope you come along for the ride! Tickets are now on sale link in bio."

