Nadiya Bychkova shows off incredible waistline in Bond Girl bikini The professional dancer is dating Kai Widdrington

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova boasts a seriously gym-honed figure – and on Monday, the professional dancer delighted fans with a stunning bikini photo.

Over on Instagram, the Ukrainian-born dancer, 33, posted a sun-kissed photo of herself holidaying in Sicily.

In the envy-inducing snapshot, Nadiya looked flawless as she loafed along the beach in a daring white bikini.

WATCH: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova transforms with glam makeover

Loading the player...

Her flirty ensemble featured an asymmetrical bikini top with a keyhole cut-out and a pair of ultra-flattering high-waisted bikini bottoms. As for accessories, Nadiya finished off her sultry beach look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Pining for the summer, Nadiya captioned her photo: "Every day is one step closer to the summer [white heart emoji and sparkle emoji]".

Nadiya posed up a storm

Whilst fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the blonde beauty, Nadiya's beau, Kai Widdrington, was among the first to react. Gushing over his girlfriend, Kai simply posted two romantic emojis: a single flame and a besotted heart-eye emoji.

LOOK: Nadiya Bychkova looks divine in sparkling dress – and Kai Widdrington is impressed

WOW: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova showcases impressive abs in sporty crop top

"Oh my days, Bond Girl alert," remarked a second follower, while a third penned: "Absolutely gorgeous".

A fourth commented: "Stunning lady," and a fifth simply added: "Dreaming of sunshine."

Nadiya's summer throwback comes after the TV star shared a touching tribute to her six-year-old daughter, Mila.

The dancer shares Mila with her ex, Matija Škarabot

Despite keeping her little one out of the spotlight, the professional dancer couldn't help but share a handful of special photographs highlighting their incredibly close bond. In the string of photos, Nadiya could be seen flashing a smile as she tenderly embraced her daughter.

Captioning the photo, Nadiya wrote: "Tu es le soleil de ma vie," which translates as: "You are the sunshine in my life."

Nadiya and Kai found love on Strictly

Fans were touched by the star's sweet message, with fellow Strictly pro Carlos Gu, also responding in French. He said: "Une si belle photo," which roughly translates as: "Such a beautiful picture."

A second enthused: "How precious!" while a third commented: "Beautiful girlies so jealous of Mila's hair omg!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.