Nadiya Bychkova shimmers in plunging sequin gown – and beau Kai has the best reaction The professional dancers found love on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova served up some high-octane glamour on Saturday as she posed up a storm in a plunging gown.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared an ultra-glam photograph of herself rocking a slinky gold dress adorned with thousands of sparkling sequins.

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine

Her sheer number featured a daring thigh-high split, a plunging neckline and a cinched-in waist. Stunning!

In the snapshot, Ukrainian native Nadiya looked every inch the belle of the ball as she perched on the corner of a box, flashing her impressively toned legs.

Nadiya looked ethereal

As for hair and makeup, the blonde beauty styled her platinum locks into voluminous waves and finished off her look with a touch of luminous highlighter, sleek eyebrows and a matte, nude lip.

Sharing the snapshot with her followers, Nadiya penned: "Elle était faite de magie que lui seul pouvait voir," which translates as: "She was made of magic that only he could see".

Naidya's boyfriend, Kai Widdrington, 27, was among the first to react, commenting on her post with a bright red heart and a loved-up emoji. Elsewhere, fans and friends raced to heap praise on Nadiya, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous," while a second remarked: "You look incredible".

The smitten couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

"Goddess," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "You are magic, adore you," followed by two white heart emojis.

Nadiya's enchanting throwback comes after the star shared the sweetest tribute to her rarely-seen daughter, Mila.

Whilst the dancer prefers to keep her six-year-old out of the spotlight, Nadiya delighted fans earlier this month with a string of heartwarming mother-daughter photos.

Nadiya shares Mila with her ex fiancé

Captioning the pictures, Nadiya wrote: "Tu es le soleil de ma vie," which translates to: "You are the sunshine in my life."

Fans were touched by Nadiya's tribute, with one writing: "How precious!" whilst a second commented: "Beautiful girlies so jealous of Mila's hair omg!!"

