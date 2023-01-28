Christina Aguilera looks incredible in nothing but pantyhose The Genie in a Bottle singer caused a stir with her photos

Christina Aguilera sparked a huge response from her fans when she shared a scorching photo of herself posing in nothing but pantyhose.

The 42-year-old looked incredible reclining on a chair with one hand placed over her bare chest. Her flaming red hair glistened under the lights as it cascaded down her back, and her legs almost stole the show as they looked never-ending in her black tights.

Christina's stunning photo was just one of several she shared to mark 12 months since she released her debut solo Spanish-language album, La Fuerza.

Other photos included behind-the-scenes images of Christina getting ready for the Latin Grammy's in 2021, which saw her rock a figure-hugging black dress with exaggerated latex sleeves.

There is also a shot of her wearing a plunging red gown with ruffle detailing, which she matched to her newly-dyed red hair while filming a music video.

Christina looks stunning

Captioning the photos, Christina wrote: "A few moments from the Aguilera archives. One whole year of La Fuerza…It's more than just music, it's the memories, the collaborations and so many moments I feel lucky to have shared with all the beautiful minds behind this project."

Fans were almost lost for words over the images, with many leaving fire and red heart emojis in the comment section. Others called Christina "stunning" and "gorgeous".

Christina's post comes after she recently rang in her 42nd birthday and celebrated the special occasion with family and friends abroad.

Christina also shared BTS photos from the Latin Grammy's

She was spoiled with an adventure on a yacht in the waters of Vietnam, featuring a helicopter ride and spending time canoeing with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

She styled out for her magical day, pairing a skin-tight gray bodysuit with beautifully patterned wide-legged pants for a more relaxing fit. Christina topped off her look with a black leather bomber jacket and a pair of her signature shades, with her blonde locks done up in two little buns.

"BIRTHDAY wishes," she wrote alongside her compilation post featuring shots of her jaw-dropping two-tiered cake, which was decorated with sparkling sequins, a feather topper, and several fondant red roses.

