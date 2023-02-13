A$AP Rocky's reaction to Rihanna's baby reveal is going viral on TikTok - watch Rihanna announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl

Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky's reaction to her Super Bowl performance is going viral on TikTok, and for good reason – it's adorable.

Responding to the performance in which Rihanna revealed to the world that the couple are expecting their second child together, the rapper looked so happy for his partner. Watch his sweet reaction in the video below.

The musical couple had their first child together in May 2022, and despite the fact they're still yet to reveal their baby boy's name, the A-listers are now already preparing to welcome baby number two.

Since the video of A$AP celebrating his partner's performance was posted onto NFL's official Twitter on Sunday night, clips of his delighted reaction have been going viral on TikTok. Fans are obsessed with how happy the rapper is for his partner of almost three years.

"He's in heaven… Like dang that's my baby mama," said one fan on TikTok.

The singer officially announced her pregnancy after the show

Another said: "He's proud of his woman, the mother of his child. I love this!"

"He really loves this woman," said another, adding a heart emoji.

And one individual simply commented: "My heart!" summarizing everyone's reaction to this super sweet Super Bowl video.

Rihanna and ASAP were friends for years before they got together in 2020

Of course, A$AP Rocky was one of the only people in the stadium who knew what to expect when the We Found Love singer stepped out onto the Super Bowl stage.

It's so cute to see how excited he was to capture the moment the soon-to-be second-time mom performed a medley of all her greatest hits. Watch some of her amazing performance in the video below.

Speaking at the Apple Music press conference on Thursday, the Diamonds singer revealed how her role as a new mom to the couple's nine-month-old baby boy was crucial in her decision to choose to perform on Sunday evening.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything," she said. "It's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

While at the time, this was easily interpreted as purely a reference to her first child, now we know that this representation and empowerment was also connected to the star's second pregnancy too.

