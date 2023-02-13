Rihanna pregnant? Superstar steals the show with Super Bowl Halftime Show The Umbrella singer, rocking what appears to be a baby bump, sang a variety of songs from her career

Rihanna is officially back! The star made her long-awaited comeback at the 57th Super Bowl, which many fans of the star were cheekily claiming was really the "Rihanna concert."

The star most definitely stole the show, singing some of her most popular and beloved songs from her decades-long career.

Singing from a floating stage, some of her song selections included Rude Boy, Work, We Found Love, Wild Thoughts, Kanye West's All of the Lights, Umbrella, and more.

She ended the night floating away on her personal stage while fireworks were launched behind her as she sang Shine Bright Like a Diamond.

The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit, zipped down to reveal a sculpted bra underneath, and she paired it with matching red lipstick.

The 57th Super Bowl was hosted at the Stadium Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles competed against one another.

The star left fans shocked with her comeback

The game has been quite momentous for both teams from the start, not only as fans see the first time in NFL history two Black quarterbacks – Jalen Hurts is the Eagles' QB and Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs' – oppose one another, but also brothers Jason and Travis Kelce compete against each other as well.

The night was full of lots of celebrity sightings, from Rihanna's performance, to all of the commercials, and the crowd itself.

Rihanna took the stage for herself

In between the game, Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Clueless' Cher Horowitz for a Rakuten commercial, Ben Affleck had his dreams come true with an ad for Dunkin' Donuts after years of viral moments with the Boston-loved brand, Steve Martin starred in a commercial for Pepsi, and Nick Jonas advocated for fellow diabetes patients in an ad for Dexcom.

