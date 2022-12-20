Christina Aguilera shares glimpses from breathtaking waterside birthday trip The Genie in a Bottle singer is living that lux life

Christina Aguilera is turning back time on the clock, looking just as amazing as ever as she marked her 42nd birthday.

The superstar singer celebrated the special occasion with family and friends in the best way possible: a trip by the water.

And it wasn't just any old trip, it was an adventure on a yacht in the waters of Vietnam, featuring a helicopter ride and time spent canoeing with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

She also clearly was styled out for her magical day, pairing a skin-tight gray bodysuit with beautifully patterned wide-legged pants for a more relaxing fit.

Christina topped off her look with a black leather bomber jacket and a pair of her signature shades, with her blonde locks done up in two little buns.

"BIRTHDAY wishes," she wrote alongside her compilation post featuring shots of her jaw-dropping two-tiered cake, featuring sparkling sequins on the outer layers, a feather topper, and several fondant red roses.

Christina jetted off to Vietnam for her birthday

She received a barrage of birthday wishes in the comments section, with one fan writing: "Cute! I love you forever. Happy birthday."

Another said: "Awwwwww this is so beautiful…You are loved," while a third joked: "Happy Birthday sweetheart! Now where in the U.K can I get a disco sparkle cake like that??"

It's been a banner year for the performer, having released her second self-titled Spanish-language album this year, even picking up a few Latin Grammy awards for the effort.

After having celebrated over the weekend, the Hurt singer first shared a glimpse of her plans with a series of photographs displaying her daring birthday outfit.

The singer spent her trip with friends and fiancé Matthew Rutler

The mom-of-two slipped into a stunning gold plunging corset, paired with satin burgundy-hued high-waisted trousers.

Christina donned a dramatic black coat with matching black stilettos as she shared a photo of herself sashaying down a magnificent hallway looking radiant, captioning it: "BIRTHDAY Energy."

