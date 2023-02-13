Kansas City Chiefs win, Rihanna announces pregnancy, and celebrities spotted at the Super Bowl The annual NFL championship saw Rihanna announce her pregnancy and the Kansas City Chiefs win even as their quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an ankle injury

The 2022 to 2023 football season has officially come and gone, and the 57th Super Bowl has come to an end.

The highly-anticipated game resulted in a win for the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Philadelphia Eagles losing 38 to 35. The game was quite momentous for both teams, not only as fans saw the first time in NFL history two Black quarterbacks – Jalen Hurts is the Eagles' QB and Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs' – oppose one another, but also brothers Jason and Travis Kelce compete against each other as well.

The night also of course saw the even more long-awaited comeback of Rihanna, who stole the show during her halftime performance, even announcing she is pregnant with baby number two.

The Eagles kicked-off the game after a coin toss resulted in their favor, subsequently scoring the first touchdown of the night.

The Chiefs scored their own touchdown shortly after, with both teams scoring one within the first quarter of the game.

By the second quarter, the two teams had left the game at 14-24 with the Eagles in the lead, and though they kept a tight lead after the players returned to the field following the halftime show, the Chiefs advanced to a 35-27 lead during the fourth quarter.

Both teams had the lead throughout different moments of the game

The Eagles later closed the gap by two points with five minutes left of the game, and quickly after their QB put them in a 35-point tie. They were tied until there were eight seconds out from the last quarter, when a 27-yard field goal try from Harrison Butker advanced the Cheifs to 38-35, subsequently leading to the Kansas City team's victory. It's the second Super Bowl win for the team within four years.

Of course, the night also saw plenty of star-studded commercials which had been teased in the weeks leading up to the game.

Rihanna shocked fans when she announced her second pregnancy during her performance

Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Clueless' Cher Horowitz for Rakuten, Ben Affleck had his dreams come true with an ad for Dunkin' Donuts after years of viral moments with the Boston-loved brand, Steve Martin starred in a commercial for Pepsi, and Nick Jonas advocated for fellow diabetes patients in an ad for Dexcom.

Attendance for the Super Bowl – the game was hosted at the Stadium Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona – was as star-studded as the commercials. Spotted at the event was Jay-Z with his daughter Blue Ivy, plus Gordon Ramsey, Paul Rudd, Bills player Damar Hamlin, and more.

