Eagles star Jalen Hurts' emotional role in early career

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has become a household name thanks to his incredible sporting skills which have led his team to the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday - which will feature a half-time performance from Rihanna and maybe even a royal in attendance. But did you know that in Jalen's early career, he took on a very special role away from the football field?

Back in February 2021, Jalen reached out to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a pediatric cancer charity, hoping to offer his time.

The foundation was able to connect Jalen with the struggling family of a seven-year-old boy with cancer. The player soon learnt that the little boy, Erick, and his family - including four younger siblings - had been living in a two-bedroom trailer.

After spending some time with the family, the football player, who lives in a modest home in Texas, surprised Erick's mom with a $30,000 check for her to use toward a new house for the family.

Jalen paid a visit to Erick and his family in 2021

"A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun," Jalen said at the time. "I think what amazes me is how the kids don't even realize maybe what they're dealing with, the circumstances they're in, but they're just happy to be living."

Chatting about Erick, who gave the quarterback a drawing he had made, the 24-year-old said: "He gave me a nice picture. He took time out of his day to draw me a picture. I really appreciate that. I'm going to hang that up in my locker as soon as I get back.

Jalen is playing for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

"I'm happy they're happy. I'm just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward," he added. "It was a good day. Today was a great day."

Jalen, who is currently dating Bryonna Burrows, is set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The game will take place at neither of the teams' home stadiums, but rather at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The highly-anticipated sporting event kicks off at 6.20pm EST, with Rihanna set to perform during the Halftime Show.

