Chris Brown breaks silence after Rihanna's shock pregnancy announcement Rihanna and Chris Brown dated on and off until 2013

Rihanna's halftime performance was all anyone could talk about following the Super Bowl, with many celebrities, including Adele, Cardi B and Cara Delevingne sharing their excitement over her return to the stage.

Another famous face who shared their opinion on Rihanna's spectacular performance was her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. The pair dated on and off from 2007 until 2013, even reuniting after Chris was convicted of assaulting the Umbrella singer in 2009.

Chris Brown and Rihanna dated for several years

Chris Brown took to Instagram following Rihanna's performance, writing: "Go girl," against a purple background, accompanied by a red heart and prayer hands.

Chris Brown shared an Instagram story after Rihanna's Super Bowl show

Rihanna's current partner, A$AP Rocky, with whom she is expecting a second child, was front row for her performance, with his reaction to her show going viral on TikTok.

Responding to the performance in which Rihanna revealed to the world that the couple are expecting their second child together, the rapper looked so happy for his partner. Watch his sweet reaction in the video below.

WATCH: A$AP's viral reaction to Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

The musical couple had their first child together in May 2022, and despite the fact they're still yet to reveal their baby boy's name, the A-listers are now preparing to welcome baby number two.

Since the video of A$AP celebrating his partner's performance was posted onto NFL's official Twitter on Sunday night, clips of his delighted reaction have been going viral on TikTok. Fans are obsessed with how happy the rapper is for his partner of almost three years.

Rihanna wowed everyone with her Super Bowl show

"He's in heaven… Like dang that's my baby mama," said one fan on TikTok.

Another said: "He's proud of his woman, the mother of his child. I love this!"

"He really loves this woman," said another, adding a heart emoji.

And one individual simply commented: "My heart!" summarizing everyone's reaction to this super sweet Super Bowl video.

