What is Rihanna's baby son's name? Here's everything we know

Rihanna is poised to return to the big stage on Sunday at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. As fans eagerly await her highly anticipated performance, here's everything we know about her baby son's name.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy on 13 May 2022. The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, confirmed their baby news in early 2022 during a trip to New York City.

And whilst the star has shared a few rare glimpses of her little one on social media, the Diamonds songstress has yet to confirm her son's name. Back in December, the young tot made his first debut on TikTok in a seriously sweet video clip.

In the video, Rihanna can be heard cooing: "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" as he looks into the camera and gurgles. Adorable!

On the subject of her baby boy's name, Rihanna told The Washington Post: "We just didn't get around to it yet really… We've just been living. But I guess there's a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."

Although Rihanna has remained tight-lipped about her nine-month-old son's moniker, the star has shared a sneak peek inside her motherhood journey.

Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in Arizona, Rihanna revealed: "But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything.

"It's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

Rihanna and A$AP have been friends for over a decade after meeting in 2013 when the rapper supported her on her Diamonds World Tour. Their friendship turned into a relationship in 2020 and they have been inseparable ever since.

In 2021, he confirmed their romance and referred to Rihanna as "the one". Speaking to GQ, he gushed: "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

