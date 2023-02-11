Will Rihanna's son be at Super Bowl 2023? Her family life revealed The singer will make her live return for the halftime show

Rihanna is preparing for her big stage comeback at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, which will mark her first performance in seven years.

The singer's music career has taken a backseat in favor of her other business ventures, including Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty. She has also spent the last nine months focusing on being a mom after welcoming her first child in May 2022, a son she shares with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

While thousands of people have been lucky enough to get tickets to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, millions more will be watching from their homes.

But will Rihanna's son be at the Super Bowl on the night? While it's unclear if he will join his parents or be looked after at home, one thing is for certain – he was a huge part of the reason why Rihanna agreed to do the show.

"I was like, 'Psst, you sure?' I'm three months postpartum, like, should I be making major decisions like this now? Like I might regret this," she recalled at an Apple Music press conference in Arizona on Thursday.

"But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything," she added. "It's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

Here's everything you need to know about Rihanna's new family life…

Rihanna wants a big family

How many children does Rihanna have?

Rihanna is a proud mom of one. She welcomed her son on May 13, 2022, after revealing she was pregnant during a photoshoot in New York City four months earlier.

Rihanna proudly debuted her baby bump, which she bared beneath an $8,000 pink Chanel puffer jacket, while her rapper boyfriend cradled her stomach and kissed her on the forehead as they strolled in NYC's sub-zero temperatures.

How old is Rihanna's son?

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their son in 2022

Rihanna's son is nine months old. He will celebrate his first birthday on May 13, 2023. Before Rihanna became a mom, she confessed that she and A$AP were not planning on starting a family.

"Planning? I wouldn't say planning. But certainly not planning against it," Rihanna told Vogue in April 2022.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the [expletive] says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

What is Rihanna's son's name?

Rihanna revealed her son's face in a TikTok video

Rihanna waited seven months before she revealed her son's face in an adorable TikTok video, and she's going even longer with his name. As of February 2023, the singer has yet to publicly share his moniker, but that doesn't mean she won't.

She told the Washington Post: "We just didn't get around to it yet, really. We've just been living. But I guess there's a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there."

What has Rihanna said about baby number two?

If Rihanna gets her wish, she will have multiple children. "I'll have kids," she told British Vogue in 2020. "Three or four of 'em."

Before he became a dad, A$AP told GQ: "If that's in my destiny, absolutely. I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child."

Is Rihanna married?

Rihanna and A$AP were friends before they became romantically involved

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have never publicly announced an engagement or commented on marriage plans so as of yet, they appear to be unwed.

However, in May last year, they sparked rumors that they secretly tied the knot after he released his D.M.B music video, which featured him proposing to a then-pregnant Rihanna via a pair of grillz which read, 'Marry me?' Rihanna then flashed her smile which saw her rocking grillz that read, 'I do' before they walked down the aisle together.

Rihanna and A$AP have been friends for over a decade after meeting in 2013 when the rapper supported her on her Diamonds World Tour. Their friendship turned into a relationship in 2020 and they have been inseparable ever since.

In 2021, he confirmed their romance and referred to Rihanna as "the one". He told GQ: "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

