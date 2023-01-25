NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah mourns the loss of her beloved dog days after cancellation of show The NCIS star shared the difficult news days after opening up about NCIS' cancellation

Just days after it was announced that NCIS: Los Angeles was coming to an end, its star Daniela Ruah is grappling with another, more painful, loss.

The actress, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS series, is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Ash, who she shared with David Paul Olsen, her husband of nearly ten years.

Daniela took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, posting a video montage of Ash through the years, alongside an emotional tribute.

"Our heart is broken. Last night we said goodbye to our Ash," she said, adding: "Dave surprised me with him almost 11 years ago, before River was even born…" The pair have two kids together, River Isaac and Sierra Esther.

Daniela revealed that Ash had been sick for a few months, explaining: "In the last few months Ash developed Degenerative Myelopathy, something incurable that was breaking down his ability to move. Ashy was no longer able to walk and stay by our side wherever we went."

The star penned a heartfelt tribute

Further detailing her pup's personality, she said: "A true german shepherd in nature, all he wanted was to be next to us. To protect us, to sit with us and fall asleep in the kids room where he kept an eye on them all night long."

She concluded: "I miss him. We miss him. Our Ash. We love you even now," and was promptly inundated with love and support in the comments section under the post.

Daniela recently opened up about saying goodbye to her NCIS: LA character

Her NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Olsen endearingly wrote: "Mama. Nobody could have given him more love. A life celebrated," as others commented: "My deepest sympathies go to you and your family for this terrible loss…" as well as: "So sorry for your loss."

The mother-of-two has been a part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast since its inception in 2009, and was part of the cast for all of its fourteen seasons.

