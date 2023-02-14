Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's life in Michigan, and how it differs from his siblings The Live star shares three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three grown-up children - and she's incredibly proud of them all.

The Live star's two oldest children, Michael, 25, and Lola, 21, both live in New York City, but her youngest, Joaquin, 19, is far further away - having moved to Michigan to study in 2021.

What's more, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have made sure to support their son during his time away from home, by frequently staying in Ann Arbor, in a rental home close to his college dorms.

Kelly and Mark enjoy going down there at the weekends and during the holidays, and most recently paid a visit to their youngest child at the end of January, which they opened up about on Live the following day.

Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of their youngest child, who is also a talented wrestler.

The famous couple are also parents to son Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 21, who both live in NYC.

The Consuelos-Ripa bunch are a tight-knit family

Michael is an aspiring actor, while Lola is in her final year of college, and recently moved back home with her parents after spending several months studying abroad in London.

Kelly and Mark have ensured that all three of their children have a strong work ethic. and the Live star has spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram.

Kelly and Mark have been married for over twenty-five years

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael - who was then at college - with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.." One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.

"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

