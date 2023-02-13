Kelly Ripa hosts Live! with familiar co-host as Ryan Seacrest spends time in Hawai'i The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host celebrated Valentine's Day a day early on her show

It is Love Week over at Live! With Kelly and Ryan, and in honor of Valentine's Day, Kelly Ripa only wanted her one true love by her side to kick-off the week.

Rather than her usual co-host, Ryan Seacrest, the morning talk show star was joined by her husband Mark Consuelos on stage to host the show.

The two were immediately in a Valentine's Day mood, walking out in front of their live audience with linked arms and ear to ear smiles, and as they approached their seats, Mark even gave his wife a sweet twirl.

The actor was in a lovey-dovey mood as well, and ever the gentleman, he made sure to pull out Kelly's seat for her, and immediately complemented the green dress she had on, telling her: "I love this green dress you're wearing."

"We're gonna be practicing love all week long," the host then cheekily announced, promptly receiving cheers from her audience, as she added: "When you think of love, I want you to think of this show."

Meanwhile, as the two went on to joke of their past romantic getaways, the show's missing host, Ryan, is in the midst of his own getaway, albeit a professional rather than a romantic one.

Ryan is working on American Idol, and his tan, while in Hawai'i

The longtime television personality revealed just ahead of the Monday episode that he had jetted off to Hawai'i to work on a different show altogether.

Ryan shared on Instagram his very different commute for the week, as he spent time in the tropical islands to film American Idol. "Commute to work looks a little different on this Monday. Back in Hawai'i, getting ready to shoot for #AmericanIdol this evening!" he wrote.

Live! had Rita Ora as their guest as well

He shared some envy-inducing photos from his time away, enjoying plenty of sweet treats and fresh fruit while on his way to work, and seemingly already gaining quite the tan.

"We love this for you," one fan commented under the post, as others said: "Lucky Duck!" and: "In your element."

