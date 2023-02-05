Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have same reaction as son reflects on major career moment

Nicky Morris
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have reacted to their son Michael's latest post to Instagram…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Michael has shared a throwback to a major moment in his career - his first acting project alongside his father!
Taking to his Instagram account, the 25-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes snap from his time on Riverdale, playing a younger version of his father's character, Hiram Lodge.
Sharing a snap of his father lying on a mortuary slab while Michael chats to show producer James DeWille, he wrote in the caption: "Fond memories with dad."
Both Kelly and Michael took to the comments section, each dropping a string of crying with laughter emojis. Michael then responded to his mom's reply, admitting: "@kellyripa I was scared I was gonna have a hard time with that scene. Then he started snoring."
Just like his parents, Michael is carving out a career on-screen. Kelly - who is also a mom to Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 - has previously spoken about the importance of her three children paving their own way in the working world.
Michael shared a throwback snap to Instagram
Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael, who was at college at the time, writing in the caption: "When your son gives you a job.."
One follower questioned whether Michael had dropped out of school, prompting Kelly to reply: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non-parent subsidized apt with roommates.
Kelly and Mark with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin
"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."
She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."
