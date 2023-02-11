Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion The actress is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren which includes daughter Kate Hudson's three kids

Goldie Hawn looked in her element on Friday when she was reunited with her grandson, Ryder, in New York - and he's so tall!

The Overboard actress joined her daughter, Kate Hudson, and her teenage son to watch Funny Girl on Broadway in New York.

The show's star, Lea Michele, took to Instagram with a snapshot alongside the famous family and there's no denying the 19-year-old isn't a boy anymore.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's many grandchildren - everything we know about the famous family

Loading the player...

Ryder hugged his mom in the image and towered over the group, making his grandmother appear even more petite than usual.

It'll be a welcome reunion for both Goldie and Kate who waved Ryder off to college last summer. He bid farewell to the West Coast and is now studying in NYC.

TRENDING NOW: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy share emotional trailer for their new tear-jerking documentary

POPULAR: Kelly Clarkson's appearance stuns fans in NFL outfit you need to see

Last month, Ryder rang in his 19th birthday which many fans couldn't believe. At the time, Kate celebrated by sharing snapshots and videos of her son.

Ryder looked so tall standing alongside his mom and grandmother

She also wrote a gushing post about Ryder. "Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart. Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive," she penned. "Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily.

"I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson."

TRENDING: Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed ahead of Super Bowl

Goldie has been vocal about the incredible bond she has with her daughter's oldest child and cherishes every moment she gets with him as he grows up.

Goldie and Kate are incredibly close

Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2014 following the arrival of her then youngest grandchild, Rio Hudson, Goldie told the chat show host: "I was there for all the grandchildren's birth."

Goldie shares her two oldest children with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and is also mum to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell. The actor is also dad to Boston Russell from his previous marriage to Season Hubley.

The Hollywood star adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.