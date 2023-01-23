What Jenna Bush Hager said about trying for baby number four The Today star is a doting mom-of-three

Jenna Bush Hager loves nothing more than spending time with her family and shares three adorable children with her husband Henry Hager.

The Today star welcomed her youngest son, Hal, three, in 2019, and is also mom to daughters Mila, nine, and Poppy, seven.

And while she's more than happy with her brood, the Read With Jenna founder is often asked whether or not she will expand her family.

The star has previously spoken out about the prospect of having another child during a segment on Today in March.

Jenna got a reading from medium Tyler Henry, who made an appearance on the Fourth Hour.

The 41-year-old asked Tyler: "Am I going to have another baby?", to which he replied: ""I hope if you want some that you do, but I'm just not seeing [any]."

Jenna Bush Hager is a doting mom to three children

The mother-of-three replied: "That's good. I think three feels good."

Tyler had previously correctly predicted that Jenna was going to welcome a baby boy when she was pregnant with Hal in 2016.

Jenna previously opened up about her family life while talking to HELLO!, where she gave an insight into what kind of grandparents her mom and dad, Laura and George W. Bush, are.

Recalling a recent story where her oldest, Mila, went to spend time with her grandparents, she said: "Mila got to go and spend time with her grandmother this weekend. And she sent her the sweetest text message. She was like 'Dear Grammy, I had no idea we had so much in common.'

The Today star has no plans to have any more children

Having that one-on-one time, she hasn't really had that much time recently with her grandmother so she was totally delighted.

Mila said that at the exact same time they said 'No more food,' it was so cute to see that uninterrupted time."

Jenna lives with her family in New York, close to the Today studios. The star is incredibly close to her co-anchors, who all have young children around the same ages as hers, and they often meet up outside of work.

