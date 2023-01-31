Elizabeth Hurley dons figure-hugging gown with key-hole cut-out in stunning black-and-white portrait The model and Gossip Girl actress posed for quite the glamorous shot

Elizabeth Hurley is at it again, once again stealing the show with yet another major fashion moment.

The star's impeccable style knows no bounds, and she certainly knows a thing or two about pulling off an ultra glamorous look.

Her latest ensemble is no exception, as she posed in a sequined dress for a stunning black-and-white portrait.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley shows off gorgeous physique in string bikini

Loading the player...

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

Elizabeth took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble, sharing a photo in which she is striking a pose inside quite the palatial setting, resting one hand on an ornate, wrought iron balcony railing, as two over the top, glistening crystal chandeliers behind her illuminate the space.

However, beautiful as the setting is, of course it's Elizabeth herself who caught all of her fans' attention, and her fantastic black gown.

MORE: David Muir shares family photograph from time away with rarely-seen parents

For the portrait, the model donned a long-sleeve, fully sequined gown with a mock neck and plunging keyhole cut-out, plus her hair was styled in her go-to soft waves.

The star never fails to look fabulous

"Come up and see me sometime," she cheekily suggested in the caption, alongside a red heart emoji, and fans didn't hesitate to joke they would quickly take her up on the offer.

MORE: Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

MORE: Christina Aguilera looks incredible in nothing but pantyhose

"Every post you make gives me Bond Girl vibes and I'm here for it!" one fan aptly wrote in the comments section under the post, as others said: "Oh! Wouldn't that be a dream come true!" and: "Very nice black and white photo," as well as: "Who wouldn't? You look stunning."

Elizabeth recently donned yet another chic all-black look attending an event with her son

Though Elizabeth usually gravitates towards girlier, more colorful looks, she recently impressed in black again as she stepped out for a London date night with her son, Damian Hurley. The two in fact matched in black monochrome ensembles, as they attended the red carpet of Cirque du Soleil's KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities debut on Wednesday, January 18.

The actress looked chic as always in a figure-hugging black blazer with a plunging neckline, which she paired with black pants featuring a cropped, flared hem. Meanwhile, her twenty-year-old son looked just as dapper as his mother looked chic, wearing a fitted, button-down blouse – its top buttons left open to expose his chest – which was tucked into a pair of printed black trousers by Fendi.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.