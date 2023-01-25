New mum Cressida Bonas reacts to close friend Princess Eugenie's baby joy Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are to welcome a second child

Cressida Bonas was among the many who expressed her joy over Princess Eugenie's baby announcement.

On Tuesday afternoon, the royal confirmed that she is due to welcome her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank later this year.

WATCH: How Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are different

Loading the player...

She shared an adorable picture of her son August kissing her blossoming baby bump. Upon seeing the heartwarming post, Eugenie's friend Cressida quickly responded with a "like" while her brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi added two red heart emojis.

Both Eugenie and Jack are already proud parents to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank who was born in February 2021.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news, writing: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

IN-DEPTH: How Cressida Bonas became the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry to get away

NEW: Cressida Bonas makes sentimental tribute as she names first baby

Buckingham Palace said the royal family was "delighted" and that August was "very much" looking forward to becoming a big brother.

A spokesperson said: "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie announced her second pregnancy on 24 January

Meanwhile, Cressida is currently relishing the joy that comes with being a new mum. The 33-year-old, who was once in a relationship with Prince Harry, welcomed a baby boy at the end of last year with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

They reportedly named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley, with the second moniker being a tribute to Harry's brother James, who passed away in 2006.

DON'T MISS: Princess Eugenie set to move after announcing second pregnancy?

Daily Mail's Richard Eden has claimed the name is a "dedication" to the 21-year-old, who took his own life.

Cressida has previously spoken about the pain her in-laws suffered after losing their child. "He was a student at Newcastle University and, growing up, he had never shown any obvious signs of depression or mental illness," she previously told Daily Mail. "He was fun, sporty, kind and popular. Many have said he was a golden boy."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.