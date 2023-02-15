Celebrities you never knew were related to each other including Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola Discover the stars who share a special tie

Many celebrity fans will know that Phil Collins is Lily Collins' famous rocker dad, but did you know that Aquaman's Jason Momoa is closely connected to Zoë Kravitz? Keep scrolling to discover the surprising celebrities you never knew were related to each other…

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

The Devil Wears Prada co-stars are related by marriage. Who knew?! Emily's sister, Felicity, has been married to Stanley since 2012.

The couple are proud parents to Matteo and Emilia, whilst Stanley is also a doting father to twins Isabel and Nicolo, and daughter Camilla whom he shares with his late wife, Kate.

In an interview with People magazine, Emily gushed about her brother-in-law, stating he is "always looking immaculate head to toe".

Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz

Whilst they're no longer together, Jason became Zoë's stepfather in 2017 when he married the star's mother, Lisa Bonet. Despite splitting from Lisa in January 2022, Jason publicly showed his support for Zoë at the NYC premiere of The Batman, in which Zoë stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle.

Elsewhere, Jason shared a poster for her film on Instagram along with the words: "So proud. Can’t wait. March 4th love u zozo." Too sweet!

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts is none other than Emma's aunt! The duo share a special bond and according to Us Magazine, the Hollywood stars enjoy playing cards and Mahjong during their regular catch-ups.

Reflecting on their bond, Emma previously told Busy Philipps how they both "have too many teeth when [they] smile."

Emma added: "When I'm talking to someone it's like whatever, and then I smile and it's like, oh my god, you look just like your aunt."

Barbra Streisand and Josh Brolin

Barbra became Josh's stepmother in 1998 when she married Josh's dad, James Brolin. Barbara is a devoted grandmother to Josh's four children: Eden Brolin, Chapel Grace Brolin, Trevor Brolin and Westlyn Reign Brolin.

Melissa and Jenny McCarthy

Hollywood stars Melissa and Jenny share a bloodline connection! Jenny is even said to have helped her cousin Melissa land her first acting role. Whilst Melissa gained prestigious recognition for her part in Bridesmaids, her cousin Jenny is popular in the US thanks to her judging role on The Masked Singer.

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola

Nicolas and Sofia are proof that talent really does run in the family! Whilst they use different surnames, the stars are actually first cousins.

Sofia is the daughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, while Nicolas is the son of Francis’s older brother, August Ford Coppola. Nicolas decided to change his name from Coppola to Cage in a bid to "reinvent" himself and differentiate himself from his famous uncle.

Hugh Grant and Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Thomas is a second cousin, once removed, of Hugh Grant. Thomas' great-grandmother, Barbara May Randolph is the sister of Hugh's maternal grandmother. Apparently the connection was only discovered when Thomas told Hugh on the set of Love Actually.

Ashlee Simpson and Diana Ross

Ashlee Simpson is married to Diana's son, Evan Ross. The duo wed in 2014 and Ashlee is reportedly very close to her very talented mother-in-law. The Mowtown legend even officiated their intimate wedding ceremony!

Ralph Fiennes and Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero is the nephew of Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes. The 25-year-old appears to be following in his uncle's footsteps and is known for his starring role as Hardin Scott in the After film series.

