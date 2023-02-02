Newly single Helen Flanagan wows in lingerie for self love declaration The former Coronation Street actress broke her silence after her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan has officially sent her fans a "Valentine's Treat" following her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a series of videos of herself posing on the edge of her roll top bathtub in her stunning marble bathroom while wearing a sleek black underwear set and it was all about "self love." Helen's high-cut black knickers and seamless bra top emphasised the mum of three's terrific physique and she turned heads when she blew fans a kiss and tucked into a red, heart-shaped box of chocolates – before speaking out about her single life for the first time.

Helen spoke to her one million Instagram followers about her relationship status for the first time since her split from fiancé and Bristol Rovers footballer Scott. She said: "So, with Valentine's Day only around the corner, the month of love, the most important and loving relationship you can have, is with yourself." The star also shared an incredibly "assertive" mantra.

Helen spoke out and she was full of love for one person...

Within seconds of posting the video, the former Coronation Street star's fans came to cheer her on and marvel at her gorgeous videos. "Talk about self love!! Talk about body goals!" gushed one fan, and Helen is truly embracing her body these days.

Helen is embracing and loving her body

"I love my body, it may not be perfect, but it doesn't have to be. I don't have a big bum or perfect, even skin tone. And I do have cellulite but that's okay. My body has given me three beautiful children…" Helen continued.

Putting any speculation about her current romantic life to rest, Helen declared: "I don't need anyone to write me a Valentine's card to tell me nice things about myself, when I can tell myself!"

"I don't need anyone to write me a Valentine's Day card"

Helen's self-love mantra is so positive. "I am kind, I'm a good mum, I have a good heart, I am assertive," she concluded.

Fans fell over themselves to reply with support and admiration, with one penning, "I agree, take care of number one, you are doing great kid!" Dozens of fans exclaimed how "beautiful" Helen looked in her au naturel photos.

Despite the former I'm a Celeb star's modesty, many fellow mothers joked that they "never looked this good prior to having kids, but you look great."

Helen is savouring each moment

Helen has been setting an incredible example to single women everywhere with her "boss babe" work attire and strikingly bold mini dresses since embracing her newly-single status since last year. Fans are keen to see where she goes next on her journey.

