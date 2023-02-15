Who has A$AP Rocky dated? Exploring Rihanna's boyfriend's dating history Before dating the Diamonds star, Rita Ora and Kendall Jenner were among the rapper's ex-girlfriends

A$AP Rocky has recently been on everyone's radar after his partner Rihanna announced they were expecting a baby during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The couple, who already share one young son together, have been dating for a couple of years. Watch the rapper's adorable reaction to his wife's Super Bowl performance in the video below.

But prior to A$AP happily settling down with the We Found Love singer, the 34-year-old was in relationships with several other A-list celebrities.

Find out all you need to know about A$AP Rocky's ex-girlfriends in HELLO!'s round-up of his past relationships below.

Who did A$AP Rocky date?

The At. Long. Last. A$AP artist has dated several famous faces in the past, including several fellow musicians and rappers.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy and A$AP dated at the start of their careers

A$AP is known to have dated the Fancy star from mid-2011 to mid-2012, just as their respective careers were taking off following the release of his debut mixtape Long. Live. A$AP and her debut mixtape Ignorant Art.

The couple got tattoos to celebrate their relationship. In a 2012 interview with Vibe Magazine, Iggy confirmed the couple's relationship saying: "I love him and that’s all there is to it."

She continued: "We have our own thing going on and I’m not the only one that [got the tattoos]. I’ll tell you that… I’m just the only one with it on my fingers!"

The Australian rapper also dated basketballer Nick Young

Iggy's finger tattoo was the title of A$AP's first record, the aforementioned Long. Live. A$AP. While we don't know what A$AP's tattoo says, it's possible it was an equal reference to Iggy's first mixtape.

The pair's relationship was obviously serious before they broke it off, evidenced by how A$AP introduced Iggy to his family. In 2016, A$AP's stepmother referred back to her stepson's relationship with the Black Widow artist while she was being interviewed by the Daily Mail. She explained his family "were sad when it ended with Iggy as she was such a lovely girl, and so down to earth".

Rita Ora

Rita and A$AP's relationship was only ever rumored rather than officially revealed. However, the rapper namedropped the Hot Right Now star in his 2015 track Better Things. Following the release of this song, there was a lot of controversy surrounding how A$AP referred to the singer in a very explicit fashion.

Rita and A$AP were linked together via a song

Responding to the backlash, A$AP told Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1: "[Rita] got me into a lot of trouble but I just want to clarify, this isn't me saying, 'Don't go listen to Rita Ora' or that she's a terrible person."

He continued: "I'm just saying that when I was in a relationship and I did things with her that I wasn't supposed to do, she had a big mouth… I felt it was such a good song I didn't take it off. It would have been tasteful for me to just mute that part, but it is what it is, and it's out."

Meanwhile, Rita, who is now married to director Taika Waititi, told Glamour magazine that she thought his track was "tasteless" and criticized the rapper for "disrespecting women".

"It’s not about me. It’s about women," she said. "Disrespecting women. It’s not cool.

Rita is now married to Taika Waititi

"There’s more to a person than who you’re dating," she continued, before adding: "Don’t disregard what I’ve done with my career because of someone that I was dating - if I was even dating that person. Which I wasn’t. Let’s be very clear on that. I was not. And nor will I ever."

Therefore, there is still quite a lot of confusion about what, if anything, ever happened between The Masked Singer UK judge and A$AP.

Did Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky date?

Kendall and A$AP were spotted together at the Met Gala in 2017

Yes, Kendall and A$AP did date for a brief time starting around mid-2016. In July 2017, the two A-listers went public with their relationship on Snapchat after they were pictured close together throughout that year's Met Gala celebrations.

Their relationship had also been confirmed by the Daily Mail interview with A$AP Rocky's stepmother in 2016, who revealed she was not happy about her son being linked to the Kardashian family. It is unclear when the couple split, or why they decided to go their separate ways.

Prior to A$AP's relationship with Kendall, there were rumors that he might be dating her sister Kylie Jenner. However, this was never officially confirmed by either of the potential pair.

Who else did A$AP Rocky date?

As well as fellow musicians such as Rita and Iggy, the Long. Live. A$AP rapper also dated models before he settled down with his current partner Rihanna.

A$AP has dated many high-profile women in the past

Tahiry Jose

A$AP dated former Love & Hip-Hop star Tahiry Jose from around 2014 to 2017. The model was featured in seasons 3 and 4 of the original New York iteration of the reality TV show.

However, the pair's relationship occurred largely out of the spotlight, and so very little is known about exactly when the couple started dating, and when they split.

Tahiry Jose in 2022

Although, seeing as A$AP was also linked to Kendall Jenner throughout late-2016 and mid-2017, it is likely the two were already distant by the latter half of their reportedly three year-long interest in each other.

Chanel Iman

The New York City-born rapper dated Chanel, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, from 2012 to 2014.

After they split, A$AP got retrospective about their relationship during a 2015 interview with Hot 97. "I was so in love. To this day, it's all good," he said.

"I think for me, we [were] young and it was something that was so real that it was so serious," he continued. "I would say perfect girl, wrong time. I'm not OK with losing her, but that's the way of the world. It's not meant to work right now."

Chanel with A$AP at the 2014 Met Gala

In the same interview, A$AP was also asked about his relationship with his then-friend, Rihanna. "It never happened. If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn't do that."

He continued: "You never know. That's not what I'm looking forward to. I'm looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females because life is so complicated."

Who is A$AP Rocky in a relationship with now?

Following their many years of friendship, A$AP Rocky is now dating multi-award-winning singer songwriter Rihanna. The couple got together in 2020 and have one son together – and as revealed at the Super Bowl, another baby is soon on the way!

Rihanna and A$AP in 2022

The private pair are still yet to reveal the name of their first child, who was born in May 2022. But while the couple tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, they are no strangers to wowing fans with their great looks on the red carpet.

