Joanna Gaines confesses to the happy accident that led to her marriage with Chip Gaines The Magnolia founders have been married for twenty years

Joanna Gaines has built not only a long-lasting marriage with Chip Gaines, but together they have created a major home-renovation empire and network – like the couple, Magnolia also recently marked its 20th anniversary – over the past two decades.

However, their marriage, and future business, almost wasn't so, the The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters author recently revealed.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for its Valentine's Day episode, she confessed that initially, it wasn't Chip who she was interested in, but rather his roommate!

WATCH: Joanna Gaines reveals her unconventional Valentine's Day tradition with her husband Chip

Loading the player...

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home

During the late-night appearance with her husband, Joanna recalled her now-husband's then roommate "Hot John," who she had been wanting to ask out before Chip swooped in.

At the time, she was working at her dad's tire shop, and explained that though her co-workers always tried to set her up with customers, she would always shy away from it, until "Hot John" came in, that is.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major role

She recalled to Jimmy Fallon that it was him who finally prompted her to at least attempt to get out of her shell. She said: "I got the courage to get up out of my office. I walk towards the waiting room, and John and I make eye contact. But I'm not really gifted at making conversation."

The couple opened up about their relationship in honor of Valentine's Day

She added: "So I looked at him and I’m like, 'Now what?' And so instead of going to the waiting room, I walk straight outside, like I was going to take a smoke break or something."

MORE: Why was The Rookie star Nathan Fillion's hit show canceled?

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's children to welcome new baby in their life as Marc Anthony announces baby news

Then she revealed the timely and fateful plot twist that eventually led her to her soul mate.

Chip and Joanna have been married for twenty years and have five kids together

Her shyness to talk to "Hot John" worked in her favor in a major way, and she explained: "As I'm walking outside, Chip is coming in to get Hot John… and he intersects."

As for Chip, he had no issue striking up a conversation quickly, and he added: "I always have a one-liner planned for any occasion where you might meet one of the most beautiful women on the planet," he cheekily said, adding: "You must have that back-pocket line ready to rock. So she walked right past Hot John, thankfully, right into my loving arms."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.