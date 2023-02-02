Joanna Gaines and husband Chip's year of ups and downs ahead The Magnolia Network creators are gearing up for a big year

Joanna and Chip Gaines have a lot of special moments to mark this year, spanning across their personal and professional lives.

The home renovation stars will primarily be looking at this year as a major win for their work as a couple as it heralds a big milestone for them.

2023 will mark not only 20 years of marriage for the couple, but also 20 years since they first founded and developed the successful Magnolia Network.

In honor of the milestone, both Chip and Joanna took to Instagram recently to share a video montage looking back at their journey, and Chip reflected on how far they have come in a blog post on their website.

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco.

"We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community," he wrote.

Joanna and Chip are celebrating 20 years of marriage and Magnolia

"Since then, we've been on a ride we never could have predicted in a million years," he added, looking back how in that time, not only did they grow their business – "That's hard for me to believe" – but they went from a couple to a family of seven.

However, it's also an emotional year for the pair, especially involving their kids, as it's also their eldest Drake's last year in high school as he prepares to leave the family home for college soon.

Speaking with People back in August, the couple gushed about seeing their eldest grow up and eventually get out into the world on his own, saying that they were "freaking out about that."

Chip even said: "Jo's been an emotional wreck. You can quote me on that," which she said wasn't true, although they were taking it hard.

The couple are also parents to five children

Joanna shared: "I think for us, it's the realization that we're this tight little family unit and we're a bigger family. There's seven of us, but knowing the second that one baby leaves, it changes that dynamic."

