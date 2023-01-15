All we know about Joanna Gaines' sisters Teresa Criswell and Mary Kay McCall The three are quite tight-knit

Joanna Gaines has achieved massive recognition in the last decade thanks to her work on HGTV, plus in recent years for her move to her own network and home renovation empire, Magnolia.

The star and her husband, Chip Gaines, have truly charmed fans' hearts, and as they open the doors into their lives and their families more and more, their followers can't help but be curious about their background.

Joanna recently opened up more than ever about her childhood in her new book, The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters, for which she reflected on her upbringing and her relationships with her parents, Jerry and Nan Stevens, plus her two sisters, Mary Kay McCall and Teresa Criswell.

Though the former Fixer Upper host is the more famous one of the siblings, she has brought her sisters into the spotlight before, most recently for a podcast episode adjoined to her book during which the three discussed both their upbringing and their sisterly bond.

Teresa, the oldest of the three, is an author and a YouTube host. Her channel, Let's Talk with Teresa Ann, focuses on motivational content, while her books have largely centered on Christianity, including bible studies and devotionals.

She has been married to her husband for over twenty-five years, and though it is unclear how many kids they have – though they do have at least one grandchild – the eldest Stevens sister hosts a podcast with her daughter Tristin, who in 2020 suffered from a traumatic brain injury as the result of a car crash. She got engaged to her boyfriend at the end of 2022.

Teresa recently opened up about her daughter's terrifying accident

The youngest sister, who goes by Mikey, is just as much about keeping family close as her older siblings.

She even has Joanna beat when it comes to their kids! While Joanna has a whopping five kids, her little sister welcomed her sixth child, a baby girl, in January of 2018.

The three sisters appear to be very close

She has been married to her husband, David McCall, a medical professional, for over eighteen years.

Mikey works with her sister's Magnolia network, and the two have frequently collaborated on her "retro plant shop" Ferny's, a concept she has been working on for over ten years.

