Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate incredible family milestone with emotional tribute The former Fixer Upper stars and Magnolia founders have quite the anniversary to celebrate

Chip and Joanna Gaines have much to celebrate in their household, and they are feeling sentimental about it.

The couple, who have been married since 2003, are celebrating not only their 20th wedding anniversary, but also two decades since the founding of their massive home improvement empire, Magnolia.

In the last 20 years, the pair have taken their passion from a little shop in Waco, Texas, to HGTV stardom, to their own network and extensive home renovation line.

In honor of the milestone, both Chip and Joanna took to Instagram to share a video montage looking back at their journey, and Chip reflected on how far they have come in a blog post on their website.

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco. We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community," he wrote.

"Since then, we've been on a ride we never could have predicted in a million years," he added, looking back how in that time, not only did they grow their business – "That's hard for me to believe" – but they went from a couple to a family of seven.

The pair reflected on the incredible adventure that their career has been

The video montage they shared on Instagram includes incredible throwback photos of the two in the early stages of both their career and marriage, and where their growth has taken them.

"We’ve come a long way from where we started. Time is roaring past us, just like we’ve all been warned," Chip further wrote in his essay.

Chip and Joanna first starred in HGTV's Fixer Upper in 2013

"The kids are growing up and the business went from that Little Shop on Bosque to what it is now. A network, books, a retail business, a place for people to come and visit. We'e so proud of it all. Truly," he concluded.

Fans were quick to applaud the twosome, writing in the comments section: "Love seeing all the incredible moments you've shared!" and: "I am so happy for y'all and proud of you as well. You both have shown all of us what love, hard work and determination can build," as well as: "Time flies when you're having fun!!"

