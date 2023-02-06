Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg pictured together after addressing split rumours The Strictly Come Dancing couple have been in a relationship since 2018

Joe Sugg was every inch the proud and doting boyfriend as he supported Dianne Buswell during the London leg of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

In a new Instagram photo, the YouTube star and professional dancer - who have been apart due to hectic work schedules - were seen taking a lift selfie together after a trip to the O2 on Sunday night, looking very smitten.

"Look who I bumped into in the elevator [heart emoji] @joe_sugg," gushed Dianne.

Over the past few weeks, Dianne has been touring the UK with her celebrity dance partner Tyler West, wowing audiences with their amazing routines from their time on the show.

Joe and Dianne's sighting comes days after the Australian dancer reassured fans that she and her boyfriend are still very much a couple. Last year, Strictly Come Dancing fans were left worried when she flew back to her homeland for Christmas - without her partner of four years.

Speaking with The Sun about the rumours, Dianne explained: "It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don't even worry about anything that's being said.

"I try not to look because it's very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that's what I did."

Dianne uploaded this sweet lift selfie with Joe

Now back in the UK and currently on tour, Dianne revealed how Joe would be at one of her shows. "Joe's coming to a few of the shows, but he's really busy with work as well doing all his stuff," she added. "Whenever he can he'll come to watch."

Joe and Dianne met on the 2018 series of Strictly where they partnered up. Shortly after the show finished the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

In a recent chat with HELLO!, Dianne gushed about her romance with Joe and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I’d really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling - I find it very relaxing."

