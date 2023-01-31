Dianne Buswell shares major insight into relationship with Joe Sugg whilst apart The professional dancer and the YouTuber have been dating since 2019…

Loved-up couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been apart whilst the Strictly Come Dancing star has been touring the UK with the show and on Monday, she shared a very candid insight into her relationship with the YouTuber.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ballroom star, 33, posted a hilarious meme which was sent to her by her adoring beau showing two images of dogs. Underneath each was a caption. One read: "People who charge their phone overnight…no."

The other read: "People who make it their personality to never have their phone charged…Does anyone have a charger I can use?"

Dianne shared the meme for fans on Instagram

Above the image, Dianne penned: "Joe sent me this morning! Can you guess which one I am?" alongside two laughing face emojis.

The hilarious insight into their relationship came just after Dianne addressed split rumours following an Aussie Christmas spent away from her doting boyfriend.

Speaking with The Sun she explained: "It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don't even worry about anything that's being said.

Dianne spent Christmas away from her beau

"I try not to look because it's very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that's what I did."

Dianne has been delighting fans with updates whilst she's been away on tour and also revealed how her boyfriend will be cheering her and dance partner Tyler West from the sidelines.

The pair met on the show in 2018

"Joe's coming to a few of the shows, but he's really busy with work as well doing all his stuff," she added. "Whenever he can he'll come to watch."

The duo met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing when they were partnered together in 2018. Shortly after the show finished the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

