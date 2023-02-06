Joe Sugg surprises girlfriend Dianne Buswell with incredibly romantic gesture The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly's Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg enjoyed a romantic reunion over the weekend - and the duo look more loved-up than ever!

The besotted couple looked overjoyed to be in each other's company after a whirlwind few months dominated by work commitments.

And on Monday evening, Dianne, 33, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her beau's incredibly touching gift: a bunch of impressive roses.

In her sweet mirror selfie, Dianne could be seen clutching her bouquet of flowers with a huge smile on her face. Whether intentional or not, the pretty coral roses echoed Dianne's flame-hued locks.

Dianne looked radiant

Elsewhere, the Australian dancer shared a heartwarming picture of Joe tucking into a hearty full English breakfast. Alongside the sweet snap, Dianne simply penned: "Full English [loved-up emoji] @joe_sugg."

Joe, meanwhile, sparked a sweet fan reaction with his loved-up elevator selfie. Over on his Instagram, the YouTube star posted a snapshot of the couple donning matching black outfits. "Look who I bumped into in the elevator," he noted in the caption, followed by a red heart emoji.

The couple appeared in high spirits

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "There's something about this that’s giving me 2019 vibes and I love it," while a second remarked: "Together again at last".

"Lovely to see you back together," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "Thank God. I thought you'd broken up".

Whilst the couple appear stronger than ever, Dianne and Joe worried fans last year when they spent Christmas apart.

Speaking with The Sun about the split rumours, Dianne explained: "It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don't even worry about anything that's being said.

Joe and Dianne met on Strictly

"I try not to look because it's very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that's what I did."

And in a recent chat with HELLO!, Dianne gushed about her romance with Joe and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling - I find it very relaxing."

