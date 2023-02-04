Dianne Buswell shares loved up photo with Joe Sugg after surprise 'hen party' photo The Strictly Come Dancing star and the YouTuber were partnered on the show in 2018

Dianne Buswell surprised fans with a photo from her backstage "hen party" on Thursday and now the star has shared the sweetest photo alongside her beau of four years, Joe Sugg.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, looked so adorable in a throwback photo from February 2020 when the couple went on tour with their own production, The Joe and Dianne Show.

The snap showed the duo posing in front of a billboard at the O2 Arena showing a promotional poster for the show. Captioning the photo, she penned: "That time we had our own billboard [teary-eyed emoji]. The mems from O2 @joesugg."

The pair's tour was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic

In the photo, the duo could be mistaken for Danny and Sandy from Grease, as Joe posed in a slick leather jacket whilst his beautiful girlfriend beamed behind him.

The sweet snap came just after Dianne had fans asking whether the pair were engaged following a short photoshoot the ballroom star did behind the scenes of the UK tour of Strictly Come Dancing.

The star shared two photos of herself rocking a lacey veil and a waist-cinching, lingerie-inspired ivory top featuring a dramatic low V and adorned with silver diamantes.

Dianne stunning shots sparked a major reaction from fans

Captioning the post, she penned: "Hen party vibes," alongside a string of wedding-themed emojis.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with questions and messages for the star. One fan wrote: "Wait did I miss the engagement?"

The dancer got the crew involved!

A second added: "Wait…did I miss something?" to which Dianne replied: "Yeah my hen night," alongside a laughing face emoji.

Despite the fact Dianne's bride-to-be look got the approval of her boyfriend Joe, who liked the photo of his beloved, Dianne did clear up that the hen party ensemble was just a costume for one of her numbers in the production.

