Kelly Ripa pays tribute to husband Mark Consuelos for special Valentine's Day message

Kelly Ripa got fans - and bff David Muir - talking on Valentine's Day when she shared a series of pictures of her family. The TV host took to social media to post photographs taken with her husband Mark Consuelos from over the years, including with their children and throwbacks to their early days as a couple.

But the final picture showed Mark attempting to kiss Kelly — except he appears to have missed and caught her top lip and nose, leaving their faces squished together.

"My forever Valentine," Kelly captioned the post, adding: "A few from the past 27, but it’s the last pic for me," along with a laughing face emoji.

Mark was quick to comment, simply writing: "Oh babe."

But others loved the hilarious look into their life together, with Josh Groban commenting: "Practice makes perfect on that last pc," and David adding: "Last pic for the win - happy vday you two."

Kelly also revealed that, for V-Day 2023, Mark gave her a gorgeous bouquet of pink roses for the holiday, and Mark took to instagram to share his own carousel of snaps from their nearly three decades together.

The pair are parents to three adult children, with their two eldest, Michael, 25, and Lola, 21, both living in New York City.

Their youngest, Joaquin, 19, however is further away; he moved to Michigan to study in 2021.

Kelly and Mark have made sure to support their son during his time away from home, by frequently staying in Ann Arbor, in a rental home close to his college dorms at University of Michigan.

Michael is an aspiring actor, while Lola is in her final year of college, and recently moved back home with her parents after spending several months studying abroad in London. Joaquin is currently studying on a wrestling scholarship.

