Kelly Ripa enjoys reunion with son Joaquin following big change at Live The Live star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa has faced a lot of changes this year - and it's only February!

MOST READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's public fallout with Michael Strahan

Last Thursday, it was announced that her Live co-star of six years, Ryan Seacrest, would be departing the ABC daytime show at the end of this season.

Kelly will instead be joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the pair made sure to mark the big change in style this weekend.

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unique love story

Loading the player...

The doting parents took a trip out of New York City to Michigan, where their youngest son Joaquin, 19, is studying.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals surprise injury while visiting son Joaquin live on show

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola moves back home - and it has a surprise impact on her famous parents

The pair posed for photos with the Michigan Stromtrooper - The Michigan Wolverines' mascot - which is the team that talented wrestler Joaquin plays for.

Visiting Joaquin is something that Kelly and Mark enjoy doing on a regular basis, and had just come back from seeing him last month, when Mark made a surprise appearance on Live to cover for Ryan last minute.

Kelly Ripa was all smiles as she returned to Michigan - where son Joaquin lives

The famous couple are also parents to son Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 21, who both live in NYC. Michael is an aspiring actor, while Lola is in her final year of college, and recently moved back home with her parents after spending several months studying abroad in London.

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-stars long-awaited baby news

MORE: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major new role

Kelly and Mark have ensured that all three of their children have a strong work ethic. and the Live star has spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram.

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael - who was then at college - with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.." One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are incredibly proud of their youngest son

"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers.

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos show support for youngest son Joaquin

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but he's not impressed!

"She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.