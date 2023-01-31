Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola moves back in with her parents in final semester of college The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has returned back home to her parents - and she's certainly making her presence known!

The 21-year-old aspiring musician had been living in London over the past few months but is now back in New York City in her final semester at college.

And on Monday's Live - which saw Mark Consuelos fill in for Ryan Seacrest alongside his famous wife - the pair opened up about how Lola has been playing with fire when it comes to walking in unannounced in her parents' bedroom.

Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again. "It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock.

"She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly added: "At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem! She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos has moved back to her parents' house

https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/20230121162393/kelly-ripa-children-differing-lifestyles-revealed-video-need-to-see/Lola is Kelly and Mark's only daughter, and is a student at New York University. The couple are also parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19. Michael is an actor living in Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan.

Over the weekend, Kelly and Mark went to visit Joaquin and attended a wrestling match against Michigan and Ohio.

While a good time was had by all, Mark got over excited during the game at one point, and lifted Kelly up into the air, resulting in injury. "Something definitely happened to my rib", the former Hope and Faith actress said.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos with their three children

During the show, they also explained that Mark was ask last minute to step in for Ryan, causing quite the surprise in the process. "Don't you love a last minute wake up call?"

Kelly asked Mark at the start of the show, before going on to joke that she hadn't seen her husband shower so quickly.

