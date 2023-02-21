Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28 The late 28-year-old was an actor like his older sister, and appeared in several Disney and Nickelodeon projects

Hayden Panettiere – known for her roles in Bring It On, Heroes, and Nashville, is mourning the death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere.

Jansen, who was 28 years old, passed away over the weekend in New York City. Like his sister, he also worked as an actor.

TMZ was the first to report the news, and though no cause of death has been revealed as of yet, the outlet reported that no foul play is suspected.

At the end of January, Jansen shared a sweet photo with his sister

Jansen, who is five years younger than Hayden, 33, also had roles in such iconic 2000s films and television shows, including several Nickelodeon and Disney hits, such as Even Stevens with Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano, Tiger Cruise and The Martial Arts Kids; he had a small role in 2005's Racing Stripes, which starred his sister in a leading role alongside David Spade and Frankie Muniz.

In 2022, he starred in a romantic comedy titled Love and Love Not, and per his IMDb, he was in the process of filming an action movie titled American Game. Another project of his, sci-fi film Aaah! Roach! is in post-production, and he was also set to film a Western, Horse.

The late actor's Instagram reveals he was passionate about both acting and art

Jansen is survived by Hayden and their parents Alan L. Panettiere and Lesley R. Vogel; according to his Instagram, he was in a relationship with Catherine Michie.

