Michael Strahan's best friend Jay Glazer praises him for helping him through depression

You've got a friend in Michael Strahan. The GMA host's best friend of 30 years, Jay Glazer, says he helped him through anxiety and depression.

Jay, a FOX Sports NFL Inside reporter, told his story in his memoir and guided help book Unbreakable, which is set to be released in paperback on April 4. But he has now revealed that he did not tell his friend until months before the book was first released, which left Michael confused and upset.

"He said, 'Why have you never told me about it?'" Jay revealed, adding that in response he told Michael he "felt shame".

The 53-year-old sports reporter added: "He said, 'Yeah, but I could have been there for you for 30 years. You took my ability as a friend away, to be your best friend.'"

Speaking to People Jay then shared that in the months since, Michael - and his NFL colleagues - have been supportive, even when moments before he had to be on air he had an attack.

"I had a really bad anxiety attack about 20 minutes before showing a playoff game," the 53-year-old said revealing that he "felt like crying" but just talking to his friends so he didn't have to "walk this walk alone is help enough".

Michael and Jay have been friends for decades

Jay is now using exercise, meditation and communication techniques when he feels an anxiety attack on the way. Micahel spoke publicly about his admiration for his friend in January 2022 when the book first was released.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share footage of himself with the book, speaking to the camera: "He keeps inspiring people including me."

Michael has also been open about his own struggles, sharing a candid side of himself in June 2022 when he revealed how he handles stress with a motivational message to fans.

Michael was upset when he realized Jay had not been honest about his mental health

He urged his followers to not only stay in touch with their feelings, but also to open up about them, and insisted it's alright to feel lost and struggle in tough situations.

"You know, sometimes you can't figure things out, it's always good to get a different perspective on it," he said, suggesting it's often a good idea to seek advice from someone who is "not so close to the trees that they don't see that you're in a forest".

