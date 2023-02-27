Nadiya Bychkova stuns in daring selfies - Kai Widdrington has the best reaction The Strictly dancers went public with their relationship last year

Nadiya Bychkova is not shy of showing off her incredible physique, often sharing photos of herself in a bikini or wearing incredibly sexy outfits.

But last week she took it one step further by sharing her most daring selfie to date, which showed her topless whilst posing seductively for the camera.

In the five snaps, the 33-year-old Strictly Come Dancing pro can be seen with her gorgeous blonde hair in loose waves and perfect smokey eye makeup whilst wearing just a pair of diamond earrings.

In some of the snaps, the mother-of-one can be seen playing around with different poses, such as blowing a kiss to the camera or biting her finger.

"She was the exact poem he wanted to write," she captioned the post.

Nadiya's boyfriend of one year, fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington, was first to react to the sizzling snaps, but it seems he was lost for words as he simply posted three red heart emojis.

Nadiya looked stunning in her daring selfies

Friend Nikita Kuzmin seemed to find the right words, writing: "Beautiful," whilst Nancy Xu added: "Wowwww."

Nadiya and Kai began dating earlier last year, but only confirmed their romance in April, after weeks of speculation.

Seaking to the Weekend Magazine, Ukraine-born pro Nadiya confirmed that she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

The 33-year-old is currently rehearsing for her and Kai's first tour

She continued; "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

Their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. In a few weeks the couple are embarking on their first tour together, titled Once Upon a Time.

The couple, pictured alongside Nadiya's daughter, have been dating since last year

The couple's first show kicks off on the 27th of March and goes on until the 7th of May.

