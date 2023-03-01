Jane McDonald sends fans wild in ultra-skinny jeans and glamorous sunglasses for exciting new update The former Loose Women star had an exciting update for fans...

Jane McDonald is no stranger to a fabulous update and on Wednesday, the TV star delighted fans with her latest post.

Rocking a pair of light blue skinny jeans, the brunette beauty, 59, filmed herself blowing kisses to her fans whilst teasing that she was back filming - and encouraged her cohort of loyal followers to guess the location.

Captioning the post she penned: "I’m back filming again - somewhere fabulous! Can’t tell you where… yet!!!!"

Jane looked dazzling in the new update

The star added a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to her spring ensemble, which was also comprised of a chic navy blue jumper. Friends and fans couldn't wait to flood the comments section with comments for the star.

One penned: "Jane - I LOVE YOU," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second wrote: "You look perfect. Have a good trip!! I love you so much xxxx." A third also replied writing: "Can't wait Jane, your amazing!!!"

The exciting update came just after the star wowed fans with a gorgeous throwback photo dating back to 2010 that showed her in a daring sheer gown that came with a black feather boa.

Jane has had a number of sensational looks over the years

Jane looked so different from today as she sported a Victoria Beckham-inspired bob, as she performed at the iconic London Palladium, for a night that was surely one to remember.

The dazzling photo of her sheer ensemble, wasn't the only daring outfit from the night, as she also impressed in a pink sequin gown. In a third snap, Jane also added a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo where she posed with a cup of tea while waiting for a sound check.

"Flashback to 2010!" she exclaimed in the caption. "I had an absolutely fabulous time performing at the London Palladium. It was wonderful to perform at such an iconic venue. (In the last photo I'm waiting for sound check with a lovely cuppa!)"

