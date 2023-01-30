Loose Women's Jane McDonald inundated with messages after sharing new beachside photos The TV star debuted two new stunning outfits on her social media

Loose Women's Jane McDonald has delighted fans yet again with more photos of her enjoying life and travelling.

The singer and TV presenter posted two images of herself soaking in the sun on her Twitter on Monday.

"Enjoying the sunny weather whilst filming this week! #travel #hellosunshine" the 59-year-old tweeted.

In her photos, Jane showed off her gorgeous sun-kissed glow and toned legs while also debuting two new beachside outfits: the first a bright blue halter neck top and pink and blue striped skirt, and the second a complexly patterned multicolour bohemian-style dress.

Jane also posted the first of her photos on Instagram with the caption "Beach day! Have to love this job!!"

Jane's fans were quick to heap praise on the TV star for her gorgeous getup and joyful appearance.

Jane posted this image on Twitter and Instagram

"Looking lovely Jane! Looks fabulous wherever you are! Hope you're getting time to relax", said one person on Instagram.

Over on Twitter a lot of love was also being shared: "Looking stunning, I luv your skirt and the blue top suits you. (Radiant). Enjoy the beautiful weather," penned one follower.

"Have a wonderful time Jane, looking forward to [seeing] what you've been filming," said another.

Meanwhile many were also keen to share their envy over Jane's work-related trips.

"So jealous Jane! Have a lovely time", said one person on Instagram.

"Is that Weston Super Mare?" another joked, perhaps a little greenly.

Jane looked wonderful in her two work-related snaps

Jane's fabulous fashion and location should come as no surprise to her closest followers.

The former Loose Women star has recently been sharing many similar images of herself enjoying the sun in a selection of fabulous frocks and other excellent outfits in the lead up to her new series, Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

The show's second series recently aired on My5, and featured Jane travel to Las Vegas, Mexico and Cyprus. Previous episodes and iterations of the show saw the singer-songwriter visit other stunning locations including Florida and the Caribbean.

