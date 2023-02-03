Jane McDonald gets fans talking with surprise new career announcement Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald will be travelling once again

Jane McDonald has travelled the width and breadth of the world, but she left fans a little concerned as she teased her latest venture.

The former Loose Women star took to Instagram during the week where she sat in front of a roaring fire while all bundled up in a burgundy coat and white scarf. In the clip, she explained: "Hi everyone, I'm back here on location again and it's very very cold where we are. Just about to go have breakfast and another day's filming and I hope to see you all again soon. Can't wait for you to see this one."

WATCH: Jane McDonald teases new career move - but fans are a little concerned

Loading the player...

Jane didn't caption her post, but her mention of the cold had fans reaching out to her to make sure she was keeping safe.

One worried follower wrote: "Don't get too cold Jane we need to make sure you don't get frostbite so you can still continue to your iconic series of holidaying with Jane."

LOOK: Jane McDonald looks so stylish in gorgeous beachside photo

A second added: "Wow that's a fabulous roaring fire it must be cold. Sending a hug to you all and missing you. Loving your little videos," while a third shared: "Don't stay too long near that fire else you'll get corn beef legs. Enjoy it wherever you are...look forward to seeing what you've been doing."

Another fan who wondered where she was filming joked that her native Wakefield was currently feeling the chill.

Jane wrapped up warm for her latest adventure

Her latest post is miles away from another recent one, where the presenter was sunning herself on a beach by some crystal-clear waters.

In her photos, Jane showed off her gorgeous sun-kissed glow and toned legs while also debuting two new beachside outfits: the first a bright blue halter neck top and pink and blue striped skirt, and the second a complexly patterned multi-coloured bohemian-style dress.

The star is usually used to warmer climates

"Looking lovely Jane! Looks fabulous wherever you are! Hope you're getting time to relax", said one person on Instagram.

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald thrills fans with long-awaited news

MORE ON JANE: Jane McDonald wows in gold sequins for special celebration – fans react

Over on Twitter a lot of love was also being shared. "Looking stunning, I love your skirt and the blue top suits you. (Radiant). Enjoy the beautiful weather," penned one follower.

"Have a wonderful time Jane, looking forward to [seeing] what you've been filming," said another.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.