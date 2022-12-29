Jane McDonald scoops major prize and fans couldn't be more excited for her The Loose Women star is officially a national treasure

We've always known that Jane McDonald was a national treasure, and that's been officially confirmed as she recently won the National Treasure award from Entertainment Daily.

The former Loose Women star shared the news with her followers with a graphic showcasing her win. Jane looked as stunning as ever for the photo in a sleek black dress, while having her brunette locks curl as they touched the tips of her shoulders.

In her caption, she shared: "Wow, I'm thrilled to have won the national treasure award @entdaily - a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me!!"

Her fans were thrilled for her with comedian Jason Manford simply commenting: "100%"

A second added: "You so deserve this Jane, congratulations you're absolutely amazing, I'm so happy for you," while a third posted: "Congratulations Jane you deserve everything you get."

A fourth complimented: "You deserve it. You give us all so much happiness," and a fifth wrote: "Jane - there was never any doubt about your revered status for me but it’s great to see that the whole U.K. feels the same way."

Jane and her fans were thrilled with the award

Jane gave her fans a festive treat during the Christmas holidays, sharing that one of her new programmes, Jane McDonald's Highland Christmas, would be airing on Channel 5.

In an attached video, the star revealed she had travelled to Scotland in what she described as a "magical Christmas adventure".

Her followers rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "Thank you for the heads up. I loved your series in Yorkshire".

We can't wait to see what Jane brings us next year!

Others added: "That’s tonight sorted," "I'll be there Jane and a Happy Christmas," and: "Looking forward to it".

Jane likely made time for family this Christmas – one new addition in particular.

Earlier in the year, the 59-year-old returned to Loose Women to catch up with her former co-stars, where she revealed that her niece had recently given birth to a baby boy, who she very sweetly named Ed after Jane's late fiancé Ed Rothe, who died last year.

